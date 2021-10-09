Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases Shares of 167,063 WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 167,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,891,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in WestRock by 287.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in WestRock during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in WestRock during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 30.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WestRock during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of WestRock from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.80.

WRK stock opened at $50.28 on Friday. WestRock has a 1 year low of $36.59 and a 1 year high of $62.03. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.87, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.67 and a 200 day moving average of $53.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. WestRock had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that WestRock will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is 34.78%.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

