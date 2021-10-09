Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Raises Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,546 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,158 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $9,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FCX. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

FCX stock opened at $34.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 2.08. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $46.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.67.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Several research firms recently commented on FCX. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.44.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

