Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Raises Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 483.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 324,566 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Silver Trust worth $9,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,000,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 261.1% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 129,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 93,815 shares in the last quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 42,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 18,110 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 614,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,893,000 after buying an additional 340,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $522,000.

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $20.95 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $27.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.49.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

