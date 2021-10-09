Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 4,063 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,063 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $10,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 48.2% in the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 168,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,843,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,281,000 after purchasing an additional 14,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,060,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,937,000 after buying an additional 142,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.77.

NYSE:RTX opened at $90.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.93, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.62. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $51.92 and a twelve month high of $90.83.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

