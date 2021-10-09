R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 49.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,988 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 50,490 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 413.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,156 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in R1 RCM during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 22.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,932 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. 41.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $140,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,543 shares in the company, valued at $3,304,023.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 59.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RCM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

RCM stock opened at $23.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 0.79. R1 RCM Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $353.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.94 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 49.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that R1 RCM Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

