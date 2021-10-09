Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) SVP Sells $1,066,989.49 in Stock

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) SVP Peter Kaes sold 9,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.81, for a total transaction of $1,066,989.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Rapid7 stock opened at $116.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of -51.86 and a beta of 1.34. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.09 and a 1-year high of $125.32.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $126.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.09 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. Rapid7’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rapid7 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 2nd quarter worth $162,000.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

