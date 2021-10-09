Ratecoin (XRA) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

Ratecoin (CURRENCY:XRA) traded 33.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. In the last week, Ratecoin has traded down 43.4% against the dollar. One Ratecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ratecoin has a total market cap of $66,352.64 and approximately $5.00 worth of Ratecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitswift (BITS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Ratecoin Profile

XRA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Ratecoin’s total supply is 122,449,162 coins. Ratecoin’s official Twitter account is @Rate_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ratecoin’s official website is stakeminers.com/ratecoin/ratecoin.html . Ratecoin’s official message board is www.crypto-city.com/index.php/xra-rate-coin/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ratecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to make fast and cheap transaction while remaining anonymous. “

Buying and Selling Ratecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ratecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ratecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ratecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

