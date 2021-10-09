RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) PT Lowered to €540.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from €550.00 ($647.06) to €540.00 ($635.29) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.
Shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $885.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,035.92 and a 200-day moving average of $927.86. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $722.00 and a 52-week high of $1,155.00.
About RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft
