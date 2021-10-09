RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) PT Lowered to €540.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from €550.00 ($647.06) to €540.00 ($635.29) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $885.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,035.92 and a 200-day moving average of $927.86. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $722.00 and a 52-week high of $1,155.00.

About RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft

Rational AG engages in the provision of products and solutions for thermal food preparation for industrial kitchens. It operates through the RATIONAL and FRIMA segments. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamer technology, which involves transferring the heat during cooking via steam, hot air or a combination of the two.

