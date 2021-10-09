Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,241 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials stock opened at $7.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 3.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.59. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.29 and a 12 month high of $11.30.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $341.00 million during the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 1.13%. Analysts anticipate that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the production and sale of cellulose products, which is a natural polymer commonly used in the production of cell phone and computer screens, filters, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, Pulp and Newsprint, and Corporate.

