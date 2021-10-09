Realio Network (RIO) One Day Trading Volume Hits $252,559.00

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. Realio Network has a market capitalization of $8.02 million and approximately $252,559.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Realio Network coin can now be purchased for about $1.22 or 0.00002211 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Realio Network has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.95 or 0.00063314 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.88 or 0.00141101 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.53 or 0.00091551 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 70% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004834 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55,158.14 or 0.99932545 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,506.49 or 0.06352863 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Realio Network Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. The official website for Realio Network is www.realio.fund . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network . The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Realio Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Realio Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Realio Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

