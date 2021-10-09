RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) Stock Position Cut by MYDA Advisors LLC

MYDA Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings in RedBall Acquisition were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RedBall Acquisition by 60.7% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 30,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 11,591 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in RedBall Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in RedBall Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $120,000. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in RedBall Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in RedBall Acquisition by 109.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 18,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RBAC opened at $9.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.85. RedBall Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $12.40.

RedBall Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on sports, media, and data analytics sectors.

