Reef Price Up 8% This Week (REEF)

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. During the last seven days, Reef has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar. Reef has a total market capitalization of $316.82 million and $31.43 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Reef coin can now be purchased for about $0.0216 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.21 or 0.00291685 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00049197 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $126.60 or 0.00230490 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.29 or 0.00102482 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Reef Coin Profile

Reef (REEF) is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 14,678,552,172 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Reef Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars.

