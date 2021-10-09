ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Price Target Lowered to $12.50 at Raymond James

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $14.50 to $12.50 in a research report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SOL. Sidoti started coverage on shares of ReneSola in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of ReneSola from $8.20 to $7.70 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ReneSola has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.73.

Shares of ReneSola stock opened at $6.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $440.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.86 and its 200 day moving average is $8.15. ReneSola has a twelve month low of $2.97 and a twelve month high of $35.77. The company has a quick ratio of 9.80, a current ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. ReneSola had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $18.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ReneSola will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Shah Capital Management acquired 5,000 shares of ReneSola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $34,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $108,750.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in ReneSola by 31.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,685,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,926 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in ReneSola by 357.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,067,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,714,000 after acquiring an additional 833,932 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ReneSola by 65.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 536,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after acquiring an additional 211,419 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in ReneSola by 45.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 110,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in ReneSola during the second quarter valued at $2,991,000. 36.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar wafers and modules. It operates through the following segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. The Wafer segment includes manufacture and sales of monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar wafers and processing services. The Cell and Module segment involves in the manufacture and sale of PV cells and modules.

