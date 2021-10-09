Rentberry Market Cap Reaches $310,719.40 (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Rentberry has a total market cap of $310,719.40 and approximately $149.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rentberry has traded 13% higher against the US dollar. One Rentberry coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00050047 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002457 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.58 or 0.00230107 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00012679 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.07 or 0.00101925 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Rentberry Profile

Rentberry (BERRY) is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

Buying and Selling Rentberry

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rentberry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rentberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

