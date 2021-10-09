Resolute Advisors LLC Invests $23.89 Million in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Resolute Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 265,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,892,000. Roblox makes up approximately 0.6% of Resolute Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Roblox news, major shareholder Altos Ventures Management Inc. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $2,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $30,622,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 611,720 shares of company stock valued at $50,454,776 in the last ninety days.

NYSE RBLX traded down $4.36 on Friday, reaching $70.44. The stock had a trading volume of 11,768,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,471,081. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.26. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.21 million. The firm’s revenue was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Roblox in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. assumed coverage on Roblox in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

