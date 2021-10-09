Reviewing ResMed (NYSE:RMD) and Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC)

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) and Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares ResMed and Hill-Rom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ResMed 14.84% 28.03% 16.87% Hill-Rom 8.12% 21.74% 8.41%

65.6% of ResMed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.1% of Hill-Rom shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of ResMed shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Hill-Rom shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ResMed and Hill-Rom, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ResMed 3 5 4 0 2.08 Hill-Rom 0 5 1 0 2.17

ResMed presently has a consensus target price of $241.50, indicating a potential downside of 4.88%. Hill-Rom has a consensus target price of $141.80, indicating a potential downside of 6.27%. Given ResMed’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ResMed is more favorable than Hill-Rom.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ResMed and Hill-Rom’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ResMed $3.20 billion 11.57 $474.51 million $5.33 47.64 Hill-Rom $2.88 billion 3.46 $223.00 million $5.53 27.36

ResMed has higher revenue and earnings than Hill-Rom. Hill-Rom is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ResMed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

ResMed has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hill-Rom has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

ResMed pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Hill-Rom pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. ResMed pays out 31.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hill-Rom pays out 17.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. ResMed has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Hill-Rom has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Summary

ResMed beats Hill-Rom on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc. engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. The Sleep and Respiratory Care segment engages in the sleep and respiratory disorders sector of the medical device industry. The Software as a Service segment engages in the supply of business management software as a service to out-of-hospital health providers. The company was founded by Peter C. Farrell in June 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions. The Front Line Care segment offers respiratory care products and sells medical diagnostic equipment and a diversified portfolio of devices. The Surgical Solutions segment supplies surgical products including tables, lights, pendants, positioning devices, various other surgical products and accessories. The company was founded by William A. Hillenbrand on August 7, 1969 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

