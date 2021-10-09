Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVF) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVF)’s stock price fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.00 and last traded at $9.03. 5,750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 4,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.57.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RTMVF. UBS Group lowered Rightmove to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Rightmove to a “hold” rating and set a $710.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.19.

Rightmove Plc engages in the operation of property search platform. It caters estate agents and home developers to advertise properties for sale or to rent. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services, and tenant referencing and insurance product.

