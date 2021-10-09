Robert W. Baird Initiates Coverage on CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.58% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $20.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 18.61, a quick ratio of 18.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. CareTrust REIT has a 12-month low of $16.61 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.08.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.15). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 45.92%. On average, research analysts predict that CareTrust REIT will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTRE. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.