Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.11

Rockhopper Exploration plc (LON:RKH)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.11 ($0.12) and traded as low as GBX 4.88 ($0.06). Rockhopper Exploration shares last traded at GBX 5.15 ($0.07), with a volume of 1,445,768 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 8.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 9.11. The company has a market capitalization of £23.61 million and a PE ratio of -2.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Rockhopper Exploration Company Profile (LON:RKH)

Rockhopper Exploration plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region.

