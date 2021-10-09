Roth CH Acquisition III (NASDAQ:ROCR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Roth CH Acquisition III (NASDAQ:ROCR) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Roth CH Acquisition III stock opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.90. Roth CH Acquisition III has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000.

Roth CH Acquisition III Co intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, or sustainability sectors. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

