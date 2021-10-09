Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG)

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.69% from the stock’s previous close.

CAG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,705,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,596,915. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Conagra Brands has a 1-year low of $32.25 and a 1-year high of $39.09.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 10,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 128,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,830.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $217,101.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,068,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,462,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,583 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,843,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,883 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,750,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,496,000. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

