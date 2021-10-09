RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Price Target Cut to $87.00

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $89.00 to $87.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of RPM International from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of RPM International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of RPM International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.71.

Get RPM International alerts:

NYSE:RPM opened at $79.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.95. RPM International has a 1-year low of $76.43 and a 1-year high of $99.30.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RPM International will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. This is an increase from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is 36.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 9.1% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 24,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 93,416.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 28,025 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 339.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 102,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,106,000 after purchasing an additional 79,342 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in RPM International in the second quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in RPM International by 5.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 72,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

About RPM International

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.