RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.80.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

Shares of RPT Realty stock opened at $13.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.83 and a 200 day moving average of $12.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.65. RPT Realty has a 1 year low of $4.79 and a 1 year high of $14.00.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $52.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.91 million. RPT Realty had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 6.28%. RPT Realty’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RPT Realty will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This is an increase from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $294,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $5,135,000. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $191,000. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.