Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) EVP Shawn G. Williams Sells 2,131 Shares of Stock

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) EVP Shawn G. Williams sold 2,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $24,165.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
SABR stock opened at $11.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.76. Sabre Co. has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $16.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.22.
Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.07. Sabre had a negative net margin of 83.81% and a negative return on equity of 442.63%. The firm had revenue of $419.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 405.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SABR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sabre from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.
Sabre Company Profile
Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.
