Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) EVP Shawn G. Williams Sells 2,131 Shares of Stock

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) EVP Shawn G. Williams sold 2,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $24,165.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SABR stock opened at $11.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.76. Sabre Co. has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $16.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.22.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.07. Sabre had a negative net margin of 83.81% and a negative return on equity of 442.63%. The firm had revenue of $419.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 405.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 9.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 226,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 20,445 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre in the second quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Sabre by 10.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 763,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,525,000 after buying an additional 74,520 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sabre by 225.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,310,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,795,000 after buying an additional 2,987,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000.

SABR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sabre from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

