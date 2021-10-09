SafeBlast Achieves Market Cap of $482,237.39 (BLAST)

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One SafeBlast coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SafeBlast has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. SafeBlast has a total market cap of $482,237.39 and approximately $160,537.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SafeBlast alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,788.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $615.14 or 0.01122758 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.04 or 0.00350507 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.59 or 0.00329615 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00043234 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002678 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000057 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000471 BTC.

About SafeBlast

SafeBlast is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

SafeBlast Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeBlast should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeBlast using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeBlast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeBlast and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.