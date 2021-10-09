SafeBlast Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $160,537.00 (BLAST)

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. SafeBlast has a market cap of $482,237.39 and approximately $160,537.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeBlast coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SafeBlast has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,788.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $615.14 or 0.01122758 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.04 or 0.00350507 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $180.59 or 0.00329615 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00043234 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002678 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000057 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000471 BTC.

About SafeBlast

SafeBlast (BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

SafeBlast Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeBlast should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeBlast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

