Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Rating Reiterated by SVB Leerink

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at SVB Leerink in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (down from $101.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.79.

SAGE stock opened at $45.04 on Thursday. Sage Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $39.77 and a 12 month high of $98.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.86.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.14). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 59.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.63) earnings per share. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics will post -7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Barry E. Greene acquired 23,640 shares of Sage Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,066.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,786. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,824,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,097,000 after purchasing an additional 66,772 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,311,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,834,000 after purchasing an additional 400,798 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,406,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,152,000 after purchasing an additional 49,505 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,364,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,310,000 after purchasing an additional 553,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,336,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,941,000 after purchasing an additional 79,368 shares during the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sage Therapeutics

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

