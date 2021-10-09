Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.75 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.24% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Salzgitter AG is engaged in the production of steel and steel products. Its operating business unit consists of Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Energy, Trading and Technology. Strip Steel unit produces special and branded steels. Plate/Section Steel unit offers heavy plates. Energy unit covers seamless tubes, seam-and spiral-welded large-diameter pipes, stainless steel tubes as well as seamless and welded precision tubes. Trading unit handles sales network and global trading companies and sales offices. Technology unit focuses on machinery and plants for the filling and packaging of beverages. Salzgitter AG is headquartered in Salzgitter, Germany. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salzgitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS SZGPY opened at $3.34 on Thursday. Salzgitter has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $4.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.20.

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Salzgitter had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 1.27%. On average, analysts predict that Salzgitter will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salzgitter Company Profile

Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following business units: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel unit produces, processes and sells strip steel in a wide variety of metallurgic compositions and dimensions.

