Sandbridge X2 (NYSE:SBII) Trading Down 0.1%

Sandbridge X2 Corp. (NYSE:SBII) shares traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.72 and last traded at $9.72. 116,503 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 171% from the average session volume of 42,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.72.

Get Sandbridge X2 alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sandbridge X2 stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sandbridge X2 Corp. (NYSE:SBII) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 47,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Sandbridge X2 as of its most recent SEC filing. 38.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandbridge X2 Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Sandbridge X2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandbridge X2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.