Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates €250.00 Price Target for MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €250.00 ($294.12) price objective on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €215.00 ($252.94) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays set a €241.00 ($283.53) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €242.00 ($284.71) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Nord/LB set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MTU Aero Engines currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €212.79 ($250.34).

ETR:MTX opened at €200.60 ($236.00) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 90.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €198.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is €203.68. MTU Aero Engines has a 12-month low of €141.25 ($166.18) and a 12-month high of €224.90 ($264.59).

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

