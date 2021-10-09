SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €128.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) target price on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a €142.00 ($167.06) price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($143.53) target price on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) target price on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €136.00 ($160.00) target price on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SAP currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €134.38 ($158.09).

Get SAP alerts:

Shares of SAP stock opened at €117.44 ($138.16) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.52. SAP has a 1 year low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a 1 year high of €135.62 ($159.55). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €123.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €118.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.66.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.