Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Saratoga Investment Corporation, formerly known as GSC Investment Corp., is a specialty finance company that invests primarily in leveraged loans and mezzanine debt issued by U.S. middle-market companies, both through direct lending and through participation in loan syndicates. The Company has been elected to be treated as a business development company. “

SAR has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Saratoga Investment in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Saratoga Investment in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Saratoga Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.57.

Shares of SAR stock opened at $29.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $327.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.71. Saratoga Investment has a 12 month low of $17.31 and a 12 month high of $30.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.18. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 95.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Saratoga Investment will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAR. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Saratoga Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. 10.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

