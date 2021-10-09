Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Shares Down 2.6%

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)’s share price was down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.82 and last traded at $29.91. Approximately 555 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 263,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $948.02 million, a P/E ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.64.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.06). Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 55.58% and a negative net margin of 687.82%. The business had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total value of $189,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 12,500 shares of company stock worth $392,345 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRRK. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,739,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,270,000 after purchasing an additional 510,413 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,820,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,299,000 after acquiring an additional 433,188 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 312.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,180,000 after acquiring an additional 266,841 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 276.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,929,000 after acquiring an additional 187,477 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,297,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,401,000 after acquiring an additional 166,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

