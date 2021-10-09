Scotiabank Increases Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Price Target to C$26.00

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TORXF. CIBC reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS TORXF opened at $10.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.58 and its 200-day moving average is $12.12. Torex Gold Resources has a twelve month low of $9.37 and a twelve month high of $17.27.

Torex Gold Resources, Inc is a Canadian based resource company, which engages in the exploration and development of precious metal resources with a focus on gold. It holds interest in Morelos gold project. The company was founded on November 13, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

