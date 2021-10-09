Scott Andrew Smith Sells 2,994 Shares of BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Stock

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) President Scott Andrew Smith sold 2,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $90,358.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Scott Andrew Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 26th, Scott Andrew Smith sold 33,244 shares of BioAtla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $1,335,079.04.

BCAB stock opened at $26.83 on Friday. BioAtla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.82 and a 1-year high of $76.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.33.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that BioAtla, Inc. will post -3.22 EPS for the current year.

BCAB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on BioAtla in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioAtla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCAB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in BioAtla in the 1st quarter valued at $324,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in BioAtla in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in BioAtla in the 1st quarter valued at $549,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in BioAtla in the 1st quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BioAtla by 558.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 967,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,180,000 after buying an additional 820,538 shares in the last quarter. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioAtla

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

