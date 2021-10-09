ScPrime Price Hits $0.10 on Top Exchanges (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 8th. Over the last seven days, ScPrime has traded up 45.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ScPrime coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000189 BTC on major exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. ScPrime has a market cap of $3.95 million and $17,724.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ScPrime alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $33.45 or 0.00061326 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.52 or 0.00048612 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002507 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

ScPrime (CRYPTO:SCP) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 44,986,134 coins and its circulating supply is 38,302,523 coins. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ScPrime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ScPrime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.