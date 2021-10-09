SCS Capital Management LLC Invests $636,000 in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOO. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,089.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,142,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,320,000 after buying an additional 3,132,592 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 676.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,175,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,063,000 after buying an additional 1,895,054 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,991,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,899,602,000 after buying an additional 1,345,871 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 231.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,075,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,372,000 after buying an additional 751,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,199,000.

Shares of VOO traded down $0.76 on Friday, reaching $402.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,959,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,107,298. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $407.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $393.38. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $296.37 and a 12-month high of $417.44.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

