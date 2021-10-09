Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 12.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,734 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in SEA were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in SEA during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in SEA during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SEA during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in SEA by 87.1% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 174 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SE opened at $323.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.60. Sea Limited has a one year low of $155.10 and a one year high of $359.84. The firm has a market cap of $174.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.30 and a beta of 1.32.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). SEA had a negative net margin of 26.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SE shares. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SEA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.77.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

