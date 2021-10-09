Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Tenet Healthcare in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. France now forecasts that the company will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.02. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.52. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 60.15% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group began coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.44.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $61.86 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $24.15 and a fifty-two week high of $76.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91.

In related news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 1,898 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total value of $136,542.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marie Quintana sold 10,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $713,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,987.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,709 shares of company stock valued at $6,612,775 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of THC. Centerbridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $108,336,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,988,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,596,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,613 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $45,240,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 226.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 983,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,894,000 after buying an additional 682,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.