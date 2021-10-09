SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $481.04 Million

Analysts forecast that SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) will post sales of $481.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $476.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $485.32 million. SEI Investments posted sales of $424.93 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full-year sales of $1.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SEI Investments.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $475.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.69 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 27.79%. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share.

SEIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.38.

Shares of SEIC traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.95. 195,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,798. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $48.70 and a 12-month high of $64.78. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEIC. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SEI Investments by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

