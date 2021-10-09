Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Short Interest Down 15.8% in September

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 237,900 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the August 31st total of 282,500 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 135,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

In other news, insider Robert Hamilton Pierce sold 6,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total value of $45,930.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 29,472 shares of company stock worth $212,884 over the last 90 days.

Get Sensei Biotherapeutics alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $10,063,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 19.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 387,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 63,057 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $5,449,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 9.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 363,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 30,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $3,104,000. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock opened at $7.92 on Friday. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The company has a market capitalization of $242.26 million and a P/E ratio of -0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.80.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensei Biotherapeutics will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SNSE shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. dropped their target price on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.58.

About Sensei Biotherapeutics

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.