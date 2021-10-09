Seplat Petroleum Development (LON:SEPL) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $91.73

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc (LON:SEPL) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 91.73 ($1.20) and traded as high as GBX 92.40 ($1.21). Seplat Petroleum Development shares last traded at GBX 91.40 ($1.19), with a volume of 116,886 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £535.41 million and a P/E ratio of 11.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.93, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 91.57 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 91.25.

Get Seplat Petroleum Development alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. Seplat Petroleum Development’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.80%.

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc engages in the oil and gas exploration and production, and gas processing activities in Nigeria. It operates a seven oil and gas blocks in the Niger Delta region. The company holds 45% interest in the OML 4 that covers an area of 267 km2; OML 38 covering an area of 2,094 km2; OML 41 that covers an area of 291 km2; and OML 40, which covers an area of 498 km2 located onshore within the Niger Delta.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Seplat Petroleum Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seplat Petroleum Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.