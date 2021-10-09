Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seres Therapeutics, Inc. offers microbiome therapeutics platform. It is focused on developing Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutics that treats dysbiosis in the colonic microbiome. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

MCRB has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $16.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Seres Therapeutics stock opened at $6.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. Seres Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $38.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 3.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.60 and its 200 day moving average is $15.29.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.12). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.12% and a negative net margin of 441.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCRB. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 162.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 14.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 559.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 90.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

