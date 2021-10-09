Seven Eight Capital LP Takes $869,000 Position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Smith & Nephew by 29.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

SNN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.83.

Shares of SNN stock opened at $34.20 on Friday. Smith & Nephew plc has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $46.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.41 and its 200-day moving average is $40.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.288 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. Smith & Nephew’s payout ratio is 43.41%.

Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

