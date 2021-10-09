Seven Eight Capital LP Takes $893,000 Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 80.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 143.2% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 18.7% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $207.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.87, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.90. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.79 and a 52-week high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $747.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.06 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 23.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

In related news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total value of $97,363.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total value of $786,693.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,688 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,616.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,836 shares of company stock worth $981,579. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.80.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

