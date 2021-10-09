Seven Eight Capital LP Takes Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,299 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lyft during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lyft during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lyft during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Lyft during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Lyft during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Lyft from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.94.

In other Lyft news, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $1,753,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total transaction of $307,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 57,977 shares of company stock worth $2,838,880 over the last quarter. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LYFT opened at $54.89 on Friday. Lyft, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $68.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.58 and its 200-day moving average is $55.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 2.06.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.02. Lyft had a negative net margin of 65.35% and a negative return on equity of 79.27%. The business had revenue of $765.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.24 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

