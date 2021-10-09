SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 16,613 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,613 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $2,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SIGI. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the second quarter worth about $48,532,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 31.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,283,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,177,000 after acquiring an additional 310,631 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 40.1% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 447,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,284,000 after acquiring an additional 128,078 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 41.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,733,000 after acquiring an additional 91,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the second quarter worth about $6,619,000. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

In related news, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 24,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total value of $2,004,662.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SIGI opened at $78.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.84. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.67 and a 12 month high of $86.25.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $830.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.15 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 15.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.