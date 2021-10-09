SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 87.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504,533 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $2,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 50,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 666.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 56,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 48,922 shares during the period. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Skba Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 242,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,897,000 after buying an additional 86,900 shares during the period. 61.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Kraft Heinz stock opened at $36.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.79 and a 200 day moving average of $39.72. The firm has a market cap of $45.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $29.21 and a 1 year high of $44.95.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

KHC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.90.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $1,527,892.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,982,632.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

