SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 20.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total value of $692,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $280.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $268.14 and a 200 day moving average of $257.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $183.03 and a 12-month high of $289.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 2.68%. On average, analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MOH. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $296.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $284.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.22.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

