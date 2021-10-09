SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.89 Million Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,691 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $2,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Rollins by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 49,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 8,136 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Rollins by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,701,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,175,000 after purchasing an additional 59,239 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Rollins by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Rollins by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 53,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,728 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rollins by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 58,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 18,316 shares during the period. 38.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $36.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.44 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 53.96 and a beta of 0.53.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Rollins had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 32.42%. The firm had revenue of $638.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

